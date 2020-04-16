The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) have announced the members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

Four former Clemson players made the list - wide receiver Diondre Overton, long snapper Patrick Phibbs, offensive lineman Sean Pollard and linebacker Chad Smith.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019;cGraduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.

Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; and

Met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements.

Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.

Two local players who just wrapped up their careers at Georgia Southern made the list. Kicker Tyler Bass and outside linebacker Lane Ecton, both of whom are Dutch Fork products, were part of the 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society's 14th year.