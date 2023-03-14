Clemson's Hall to test the NBA waters but will retain his eligibility

P.J. Hall has worked his way back from offseason surgeries to where he has been a force in the frontcourt for the Tigers.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson star center P.J. Hall will enter the NBA draft but like many before him, he will not hire an agent which will allow him to maintain his college eligibility, that according to 247 Sports and WSPA-TV.

The 6-10 Hall is second on the Tigers with averages of 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Hall has come back from offseason shoulder and knee injuries which kept him out of action until mid-November and it has taken him a few months to get back to his All-ACC level of performance.

Hall and the Tigers (23-10) are a number one seed in the N.I.T. and open tourney play Wednesday night at home against Morehead State.