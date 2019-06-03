For the first time since Jim Davis in 1994, a Clemson's women's basketball coach is named ACC Coach of the Year.

Amanda Butler earned that honor. The first year Tiger coach had a team that was picked to finish 15th in the league's preseason poll. The Tigers ended up seventh. That eight-place jump from preseason to actual finish ties the 2014-15 Pittsburgh team for the highest finish ahead of prediction in ACC history.

In her first season as head coach, Butler led the team to nine ACC wins, eight victories over last year’s mark; the largest turnaround in wins by a first-year head coach in league history.



Clemson is currently 18-11, 9-7 in the ACC heading into the conference tournament. The Tigers are on solid ground for their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2002.