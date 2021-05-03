Clemson's Caden Grice honored for his huge weekend against Louisville

Clemson DH/pitcher Caden Grice has been named the ACC Player of the Week and he's earned National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's Caden Grice has been named the ACC Player-of-the-Week, the second time the first-year freshman has received ACC Player-of-the-Week honors. He was also named one of 11 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday, the third time he was named a national player-of-the-week by various outlets in 2021.

Grice, a native of Greer, S.C., went 9-for-13 (.692) with four home runs, one double, 12 RBIs, seven runs, a 1.692 slugging percentage, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and .750 on-base percentage on the week. He reached base in 12 of his 16 plate appearances in the three-game sweep of No. 4 Louisville, its first three-game sweep since 2011.

On Friday, Grice tied a school record with three home runs and totaled eight RBIs, the most by a Tiger since 2006. One of those home runs in game one against Louisville was a grand slam.

On Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a solo homer in the eighth inning that broke a 4-4 tie in Clemson’s 5-4 win. On Sunday, he went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two walks.