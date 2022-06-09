Clemson's Dabo Swinney got a big pay raise. Here's how much he'll make

Swinney's enhanced contract follows megadeals given to Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney has gotten a big pay raise and contract extension that again makes him one of the top paid college coaches in America.

The school announced Thursday that the board of trustees approved the new 10-year, $115 million deal. The contract runs through the end of the 2031 season.

“Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon," said Clemson Athletics Director Graham Neff in a statement. "It is critical that Clemson continue to invest in our football program, and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time. The best is yet to come.”

Swinney will make $10.5 million this season, a raise of $2 million scheduled under his old agreement signed in 2019 In the final year, he's set to make $12.5 million.

"This agreement is representative of what has been collectively built here and the success we’ve had both academically and athletically," Swinney said in a statement. "It is a reflection of the ALL IN commitment of so many people, including our players, our staff, our fans, our administration and our University leadership. While I am certainly proud of our accomplishments on the field, the most rewarding part remains the relationships forged within this program and the ability to positively impact those around us.”

As is typical of these deals, there are also coaching incentives. If he were to hit all of those goals in one season, it could give him an additional $1.5 million in one deals.

The contract includes a different tier for any buyout if Swinney were leave to coach his alma mater, Alabama — $9 million to join the Crimson Tide this year, but just $6 million for any other college head coaching job. Those figures are reduced, but remain different, as the contract continues.

Swinney wouldn't owe anything if he left to become an NFL head coach.

Clemson would have to pay Swinney $64 million if it dismissed him without cause, a figure that decreases throughout the length of the deal.

The Tigers have had 11 straight seasons of 10 wins or more.

The 52-year-old has won seven Atlantic Coast Conference titles, made the College Football Playoff six times and won national crowns after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.