Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Saddened and disappointed.

Those were the first two words uttered by Dabo Swinney when he talked about Kelly Bryant's decision to leave the Clemson program.

The quarterback who had started the last 18 games and had gone 16-2 as a starter had been bumped to the second team on the depth chart in favor of true freshman Trevor Lawrence.

"I really have absolutely nothing bad that I can say about Kelly Bryant," Swinney said.

"He is one of the best young people that I've ever been around. Even though I don't think this is a great decision, I certainly respect it and it doesn't change anything that I feel about Kelly. I love him and care about him. I wish him nothing but the best.

"All I can say is another program, wherever he decides to go will get a quality quarterback and a quality young man. We appreciate everything Kelly gave to this program while he was here."

Swinney was asked about Bryant's comments to the Greenville News where he said it was "kind of a slap in the face" and that he wasn't given a fair shot.

"He's entitled to his opinion," Swinney said.

"Absolutely, I think we've given him a fair shot. I've always tried to be as open and honest and transparent as possible with Kelly throughout the process, as we are with all of our players. He won the job after Deshaun Watson and he beat out the number one quarterback in the country to do that in Hunter Johnson and another highly recruited quarterback in Zerrick Cooper. Both have gone on to play elsewhere. He won the job and was the starter for us all last year and did a great job and then he came out of camp slightly ahead. So, he continued to start these first four games. I definitely feel like he's been given a fair shot. I don't think there's any question about that. But at the end of the day, this is not middle school. There's tough decision that have to be made at this level and you have to do what's best for the team."

Swinney then listed players Nuk Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Deshaun Watson and Mitch Hyatt - newcomers who beat out veterans for the starting job.

Bryant's departure is the fourth quarterback to leave the program following Tucker Israel, Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson. Swinney said he did give Bryant a path to stay even if he wanted to finish up his career at another school

"I did tell him that if he wanted to go somewhere else and play next year, I would agree to not play him the rest of the year, continue to stay and be a part of it, if that's what he wanted to do and I would support in him in that," Swinney said.

"It's not what he wanted to do. At the end of the day, he made a decision that he felt was best for him and you have to respect that and move on. He has to move on, we gotta move on and get ready to play Syracuse."

Going forward, Swinney says he doesn't think Bryant's exit will affect the team.

"Everybody's making a big deal because it's the quarterback. But this happens every year," Swinney said.

"There's a sophomore that beats out a senior. There's a freshman, an unbelievable rare freshman like a Nuk, Sammy, Dexter or Christian, Deshaun, Mitch Hyatt, whatever - who walks in here and beats out a veteran guy. This happens every year. This is not something that never happens. It just so happens that it's at quarterback this year. That's just where we are. I don't know what else to say."

