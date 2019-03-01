Clemson football's Dexter Lawrence, along with two other players, won't play in Monday night's national title game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to the university.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich released a statement Thursday saying, "Clemson will not have tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence available for Monday's College Football National Championship against Alabama. However, Clemson has been informed by the NCAA that the three student-athletes will be permitted to travel to Santa Clara, Calif., with the team later this week."

Over a week ago, the players were suspended from their first college football playoff game after a drug test showed small amounts of ostarine in their systems. The product, a performance enhancing substance, is used to help build lean muscle.

The players were not allowed to play in the Cotton Bowl where the Tigers defeated the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 30-3 last Saturday.

"As requested by these student-athletes, Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA. We will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals. Neither Clemson, Galloway, Giella nor Lawrence anticipate having further comment on this matter until after the appeals have concluded.

Lawrence, who's been a strong contributor to the defensive line for the Tigers, stated last week before Clemson played Notre Dame that he's, "not the type of guy do a selfish act like that."

"I have too much. I love this team and my family too much to even think about putting substance like that in my body. I don't know where it came from. I don't know how it got there. I was raised different. If I did do it, I'd own up to it," Lawrence said last Thursday.

At this time, the players are expected to travel to the game with the team.