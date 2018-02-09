CLEMSON – Clemson’s defense is heavily populated by veterans while Clemson’s offense is laden with younger talent.

Both were in strong evidence in Saturday afternoon’s 48-7 pasting of Furman in the Tigers’ season opener at Memorial Stadium, but it was the instant impact of the youngsters that caught the eye of both coaches and the 80,048 fans on hand as Clemson successfully launched its bid for a fourth consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

Freshmen or sophomores accounted for four of the Tigers’ six touchdowns.

Clemson’s leading passer and leading rusher in the game were both freshmen, and six of the 11 receivers who caught a pass on Saturday are underclassmen.

“I was watching the wideouts every play,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “It was good to see lot of guys make some plays, especially some of those freshmen.”

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered the game with 13:04 left in the first half and had an immediate impact as well, guiding the Tigers to scores on three consecutive drives, the second of which covered 95 yards and included the 6-foot-6 rookie from Cartersville, Georgia, completing 3 of 6 passes for 66 yards.

“That was the drive that changed the game,” Scott said. “We had that drive that was 95 yards and another that was 92. On that 92-yard drive we had several freshmen making plays and that was good to see.

“When you have a talented team like we have and are still able to play young guys and let freshmen get opportunities speaks a lot to Coach Swinney and what he believes in.”

Lawrence’s first career touchdown pass was a 6-yard dart to Diondre Overton early in the second quarter. Lawrence later added touchdown passes to a pair of fellow freshmen – wide receiver Justyn Ross (15 yards) and tight end Braden Galloway (9 yards).

Scott said the scoring grab by Ross reminded him of Sammy Watkins, circa 2011.

“He’s off to a good start,” Scott said. “Just like Sammy, who scored in his first game.”

Freshman Derion Kendrick also came up big with a 38-yard reception in the third quarter.

Lawrence wound up completing 9-of-15 attempts for 137 yards and three touchdowns; starter Kelly Bryant was 10-of-16 for 127 yards and one score, which would seem to indicate that we’ll likely see both get substantial playing time once again next Saturday at Texas A&M.

Freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon was as advertised, leading the Tigers’ ground attack with 89 yards, including the longest run of the day, a 61-yard effort.

And freshman kicker B.T. Potter, who earned a reputation for a big leg at Rock Hill’s South Pointe High, booting six of his seven kickoffs for touchbacks, with the other resulting in a fair catch.

“Freshmen are different than they were a few years ago,” Scott said. “It makes you feel good about our future.”

© Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News