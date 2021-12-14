Clemson's Dabo Swinney hires new leaders for offense, defense

Head Coach Dabo Swinney decided to promote from within to fill his two major vacancies.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has found the replacements for his two key staffers who departed--and he didn't even have to leave campus to get them.

Swinney announced Tuesday that Wes Goodwin will be the team's new defensive coordinator, Mickey Conn will be co-defensive coordinator, and Brandon Streeter will be his new offensive coordinator, leading a group of staff changes for the Tigers. Gordon was already a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on the team while Streeter was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I’m just really, really excited about the people that we have in place,” Swinney said. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff.”

Goodwin takes over for Brent Venables, who left Clemson after 11 seasons to go back to Oklahoma to become the head coach there. Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott last week became the new head coach at Virginia.

Goodwin has spent 10 season off and on at Clemson. He first served as a graduate assistant from 2009-11 before coming back as a defensive analyst from 2012-14. He then left to work for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals before returning in 2018. He'd been a key assistant to Venables, helping to oversee defensive breakdowns, opponent scouting, and assisting with on-campus recruiting.

Conn, will serve as co-defensive coordinator to Goodwin. Conn has been coached the team's secondary the last few years.

Streeter has been at Clemson for seven seasons, helping to groom Clemson legends Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. He was also recruiting coordinator from 2014 to 2019.