Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt was one of two players named Outland Trophy National Player of the Month honors for October, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America and presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID).

The Outland Trophy, presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, is awarded annually to the nation's best college interior lineman. NFID is presenting the trophy to help increase awareness about the importance of annual flu prevention. Getting vaccinated each year is your best line of defense against the flu. This is the first season the FWAA has selected national players of the month.

Hyatt, the Outland Trophy Offensive Player of the Month, was an FWAA second-team All-American last year and now has 50 starts in 51 games played at Clemson (8-0) that includes three consecutive seasons and five career games in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson's anchor at left tackle, whose uncle Dan Benish was an All-ACC defensive tackle on the Tigers' 1981 national championship team, was the leading vote-getter in the preseason All-ACC selection process.

His expected 51st career start this Saturday against Louisville will extend his school record for career starts by an offensive lineman, and is one start shy of tying Clemson's school record of 52 for any position held by kicker Chandler Cantanzaro.. Hyatt was the first position player in Clemson history to record 50 career starts and will likely break the school record for career snaps from scrimmage against Louisville. The three-year letterman, with 3,343 career snaps, needs only 19 more to pass center Pelion product Dalton Freeman (2009-12) for the all-time lead.

© Staff Report