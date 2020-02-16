COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson fans were able to storm the court once again as the Tigers defeated (5) Louisville at home. This was the Cardinals second straight loss to a non-ranked opponent.

John Newman III was the game's leading scorer with 23 points. He also added 6 rebounds. Columbia native Tevin Mack was Clemson's second leading scorer with 14 points. Mack also brought down 5 boards.

Clemson held Louisville to just 14 points in the first half. The Tigers led 31-14 at the break. Clemson shot 51% from the field for the game, while holding the Cardinals to just under 35%.

With this win, Clemson improves to 13-12 overall on the season, and 7-8 in conference play. The Tiger's next game is 2/22 against Boston College.

The win over Louisville means Clemson has defeated top five opponents in the same season for the first time since 1979-80.