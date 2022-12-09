Clowney comes back to Charlotte, kicks off his ninth NFL season with a victory in front of family and friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The locker room scene in Cleveland was what you would expect after a last-second win.
The Browns defeated the Panthers 26-24 on a 58-yard field goal by Cade York in the closing seconds.
But Clowney's jubilation was not to be confused with satisfaction as he feels the Browns should never have been in that position to need those kind of heroics.
The Browns were up 20-7 after three quarters and had dominated most of the game. But the Panthers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to take a 24-23 lead.
"I was upset because I felt we shouldn't have been in that situation," Clowney said.
"Two blown coverages on us as a unit, on our front too. We're just trying to play better on defense, got to play better and learn how to finish games better than we did this game. We started hot, we've got to finish four quarters. We're learning from that."
For Clowney, Sunday's game was the start of his ninth NFL season. The first game of 2022 took place a short drive from his alma mater of South Pointe High School in York County. He was in Columbia two Saturday's ago for his #7 jersey retirement during halftime of the Georgia State game. His return to the Carolinas also ended on a happy note.