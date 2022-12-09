Clowney comes back to Charlotte, kicks off his ninth NFL season with a victory in front of family and friends

Cleveland defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is from the Rock Hill area, was back in the shadows of his home town as he was on the field at Bank of America Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The locker room scene in Cleveland was what you would expect after a last-second win.

The Browns defeated the Panthers 26-24 on a 58-yard field goal by Cade York in the closing seconds.

But Clowney's jubilation was not to be confused with satisfaction as he feels the Browns should never have been in that position to need those kind of heroics.

The Browns were up 20-7 after three quarters and had dominated most of the game. But the Panthers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to take a 24-23 lead.

"I was upset because I felt we shouldn't have been in that situation," Clowney said.

"Two blown coverages on us as a unit, on our front too. We're just trying to play better on defense, got to play better and learn how to finish games better than we did this game. We started hot, we've got to finish four quarters. We're learning from that."

Former Gamecock All-American Jadeveon Clowney was at South Carolina's season opener for the retirement of his #7 jersey. The 1st pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is about to kick off his 9th NFL season as the @browns are in Charlotte to face the Panthers.@GamecockFB @FootballSPHS pic.twitter.com/NITTsa3wgb — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) September 11, 2022