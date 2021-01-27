x
Coastal Carolina announces spring football practice schedule

After a historic 2020 season, Jamey Chadwell and his team will start spring practice on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. Coastal Carolina won 22-17. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CONWAY, S.C. — The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will return to the practice fields for spring practice starting Wednesday. 

On Tuesday, the Chants released their tentative spring practice schedule. 

The first practice is set for Wednesday, January 27th at 9:45 A.M. 

The team plans to practice 15 times over a four-week span, culminating with the annual Spring Game on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. inside Brooks Stadium.

Here's the tentative schedule: 


Jan. 27 – 9:45 a.m.
Jan. 28 – 9:45 a.m.
Jan. 29 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 1 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 2 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 4 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 5 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 8 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 9 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 11 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 12 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 15 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 16 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 17 – 9:45 a.m.
Feb. 18 – Spring Game (6:30 p.m.)

Practices will not be open due to COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

As for the attendance to the Spring game, the team says that information will be shared closer to game day. 

The Chants are coming off of a historic 11-1 season in which they finished ranked 14th in the final AP poll. 

