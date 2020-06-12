Coastal Carolina gets biggest win in school history with victory over BYU

The win puts the Chanticleers at 10-0 on the season.

CONWAY, S.C. — CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and No. 14 Coastal Carolina continued its perfect season, stopping BYU’s Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired to beat the eighth-ranked Cougars 22-17 in the showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night.

The Cougars were a late-week, fill in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast eagerly stepping in Thursday after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns.

And Coastal was more than up to the task of slowing BYUI's potent offense to a season low in points. The Cougars defense, which had allowed less than 90 yards rushing a game coming in, was pounded by Coastal Carolina for 281 yards. CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Chanticleers.

The win puts the Chanticleers at 10-0 on the season, and possibly on a track for a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.

The victory is the most significant in the relatively short history of Coastal Carolina football. ESPN's College Gameday picked the school as their site location for the first time ever.

It's also another milestone for the school's athletics, as it's now in the last five years won a College World Series title and had an alumni, Dustin Johnson, be the number one ranked golfer in the world who just won his first Masters.

Coastal Carolina travels to Troy next Saturday to make up a game postponed in November. The Sun Belt title game against Louisiana-Lafayette looms Dec. 19.