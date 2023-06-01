Former Lakewood and Ridge View head coach Perry Parks named Coastal Carolina wide receivers coach

Parks joined the Chanticleers' football team as a walk-on in 2002 and earned a full scholarship in 2003 before ultimately being named team captain before graduating in 2007. Parks returned to Coastal after two years on the coaching staff at Charlotte, where he coached the 49er wide receivers.

Before taking the Charlotte job, Parks was a successful head coach at Lakewood and Ridge View High Schools.



Parks was at Ridge View for six seasons, establishing a 44-24 record and traditionally his team made deep runs in the playoffs. Before taking the job at Ridge View, Parks was the head coach at Lakewood for three seasons. He also served as the offensive coordinator at Pebblebrook High in Mableton, Ga., and Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood, Ga.



Parks graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in sport management from Coastal Carolina. He received his master's degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University in 2011.