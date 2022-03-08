Coastal Carolina kicks off preseason practice

The Chanticleers are coming off a season where they went 11-2 and recorded their first win ever in an FBS bowl game.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell says he wants his players looking out the windshield and not the rear view mirror.

The 2021 season saw the Chanticleers return to Orlando for second consecutive season and this time, they won the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl with a 47-41 victory over Northern Illinois.

But since then, the Chanticleers have gone through winter workouts, spring practice and summer conditioning. But on Wednesday, Coastal Carolina entered the preseason with their first August workout.