Coastal Carolina makes its CFB Playoff Ranking debut

The best start to a college football season in the history of Coastal Carolina football has also been highlighted by the Chanticleers debut in the CFB Playoff Ranking.

The Chanticleers are ranked 20th by the committee. Coastal Carolina is currently ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 and 17th in the Coaches Poll.

CCU is coming off Saturday's 34-23 win over Appalachian State, the program's first win ever over the Mountaineers. That victory moved Coastal to 8-0 on the season, the best-ever start by a football team in Sun Belt history and it also ties the best start in program history with 8-0 starts in both the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.