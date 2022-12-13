Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall enters the transfer portal

The only three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year has helped the Chanticleers reach unprecedented success in his three years as the starting quarterback.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal, he made that announcement on Twitter Monday.

“This has been extremely hard for me, but after much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities,” McCall tweeted.

McCall added that he will play in the Birmingham Bowl Dec. 27 with the chance of leaving Conway as a two-time bowl winning quarterback.

In 2020, McCall and CCU finished 11-1 and earned a #14 placing in the final college football rankings. The only loss was to Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

The following season, the Chanticleers posted a 11-2 record and capped off the season with the first ever bowl victory, a 47-41 win over Northern Illinois in a return trip to the Cure Bowl.

He made 10 starts this season in leading the Chants to 9-3 mark and a Sun Belt East Division title. Coastal Carolina fell to Troy in the league title game, 45-26, on Dec. 3. McCall was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year for the third time this season, a first for that conference.