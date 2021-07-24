Coastal Carolina tight end is up for two national awards

After being named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely is now a candidate for the Mackey Award.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely is on the watch list the Mackey Award which goes to college football's top tight end and is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey.

Likely is also on the watch list for the Biletnikoff award which honors the best receiver - regardless of position so as a receiving threat at tight end, Likely classifies for that award.

Despite playing with an injured foot that required offseason surgery, Likely played in 11 of the 12 games for the Chants - recording 30 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns on the season. His 601 receiving yards were eighth in the Sun Belt overall but first among all Sun Belt tight ends, while his average yards per catch of 20.03 yards per reception was first in the Sun Belt and 10th nationally among all players.

