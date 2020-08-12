Chadwell earns Dodd Trophy weekly award

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell is honored by the Bobby Dodd Foundation after his team's 22-17 win over BYU.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl have announced that Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell is the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. This award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

“Coach Chadwell has put the Coastal Carolina program on the college football map this season,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.

“Coach Dodd would be proud of how quickly he’s built this football program into contenders after only a few short years of competing at the FBS level.”

Coastal Carolina was ranked 14th when it defeated number eight BYU 22-17 Saturday in a battle of 9-0 teams. Coastal Carolina's Mateo Sudipo tackled BYU's Dax Milne at the one-yard line as time expired to give the Chanticleers the five-point win over the Cougars.

The win is Coastal Carolina’s first-ever over an AP top-10 FBS team and the second win over a top-25 opponent in program history, both of which have come this season. The Chanticleers are now 10-0 to start the season, the best start in Sun Belt Conference football history, and Coastal Carolina’s 10 wins this season are the most in a single season for the Chanticleers in the program's young FBS history.

“Coach Chadwell and the Chanticleers are one of the great stories in college football this season,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc.