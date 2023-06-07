Former Clemson All-American announces his newest destination

Billy Amick will be playing for Tennessee, the team which defeated Clemson in its regional last month in a 6-5, 14-inning thriller.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Billy Amick announced last month that he was entering the transfer portal after an All-America season at Clemson, it was one of the more jaw-dropping news items for the entire year involving the NCAA transfer portal.

The former W.W. King Academy product from the Batesburg-Leesville area started the 2023 season on the bench. But once he worked his way into the starting lineup, Amick caught fire and ended up leading the Tigers with a .413 batting average with 69 hits and 13 home runs in 46 games.

Amick quickly became one of the most sought after transfers on the market and in the end, Tennessee is the winner of the Billy Amick sweepstakes.

Tennessee came to Clemson in June and pulled out a 6-5, 14-inning victory over Clemson and went on to win the regional and advance to the College World Series. The Volunteers have made it to Omaha in two of the last three seasons.