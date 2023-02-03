Newberry College comes up just short against UVA Wise in SAC Tournament quarterfinals

The Wolves fall to UVA Wise 72-71 after a dramatic second-half rally where the home cut took the lead late after trailing by 13 at halftime.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Bradley Dean scored a game-high 28 points including the go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds as UVA Wise defeated Newberry College 72-71 Wednesday in the South Atlantic Conference quarterfinals at Eleazer Arena.

The SAC's leading scorer, Dean's three-pointer came with nine seconds left in the game. Andrew Robinson missed a jumper at the buzzer, allowing the visitors to advance to the SAC Tournament semi-finals.

After trailing by 13 at halftime, Newberry College generated a second-half rally in front of a packed house at Eleazer Arena. Dreher graduate T.J. Brown scored with a little more than a minute left to give Newberry a 71-69 lead before Dean's jumper proved to be the final field goal of the game.

Brown led the Wolves with 17 points, with Marlboro County graduate QuanDavium McCollum adding 16.

Robinson, the former River Bluff Gator, was the other Newberry College player in double figures as he scored 12 points.