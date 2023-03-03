Spring Valley graduate named Conference Carolinas Player of the Year

With the Conference Carolinas Tournament tipping off, the league has announced its annual awards and FMU center Lauryn Taylor is named player of the year.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor has been named the Conference Carolinas 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Taylor was also named First Team All-Conference, her second consecutive year where she has earned All-Conference honors.

The Spring Valley graduate leads Conference Carolinas in scoring at 17.8 per contest, is third in rebounding at 8.8 per contest, and fifth in field goal percentage (46.5%). She also recorded 50 assists, 24 steals, and 13 blocked shots.

She also ranked eighth in the conference in minutes played per game (33.0), 16th in free throw percentage (73.8%), 16th in three-pointers made per game (1.3), 18th in blocks per game (0.5), and 23rd in assists per game (1.9). Her 10 double-doubles is the second-highest total in the league.