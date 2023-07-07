Former Gamecock assistant basketball coach returns to the SEC, joins the Kentucky staff

An assistant under Frank Martin at South Carolina, Chuck Martin is returning to the SEC after one season at Oregon.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chuck Martin is returning to the SEC.

The former South Carolina assistant has been named an assistant coach at Kentucky where he will also serve as the recruiting coordinator.

Martin, who has more than 20 years in the profession, spent this past season on Dana Altman's staff at Oregon. Before that, he was in Columbia for five seasons, serving as Frank Martin's lead assistant.

“I’m extremely excited to be reunited with Coach Cal,” Martin said in statement.

“I’m looking forward to joining his tremendous staff and being a part of something greater than myself.”

From 2014-17, Martin was an assistant at Indiana after a year as a scout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. From 2008-13, he was the head coach at Marist.

He was an assistant on Calipari’s staff at Memphis from 2006-08. While serving under Calipari at Memphis, the Tigers went 71-6, reaching the 2008 NCAA Championship game and having three players, including first overall pick Derrick Rose, selected in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Martin also had prior stops as an assistant coach at St. John’s (2004-06), Drexel (2001-04), UMass (2000-01) and Manhattan (1999-2000). At both Drexel and UMass, Martin served under current Kentucky associate to the head coach James “Bruiser” Flint.