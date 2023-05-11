After one season in Knoxville, Blythewood product enters the transfer portal

A five-star prospect coming out of high school, Julian Phillips is on the move after one season in the Tennessee program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former five-star prospect from the Midlands is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Julian Phillips, who spent one season at Tennessee, will be playing for a new team as he officially entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

A former star at Blythewood, Phillips finished his prep career at Link Academy in Missouri. In his one season with the Volunteers, Phillips played in 32 games, starting 25. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Phillips is going through the NBA Draft process but without an agent, he keeps the option of returning to college in play. He was invited to the NBA Draft Combine which begins next week in Chicago.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 12. But if Phillips wants to maintain NCAA eligibility, Phillips would have to make his decision by May 31.