Jalin Hyatt named recipient of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has honored the Dutch Fork grad as the best college player with ties to the Palmetto State.
Credit: AP
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass from Princeton Fant during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

GREENVILLE, S.C. — When the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame holds its 10th annual enshrinement ceremony, that organization will present Dutch Fork graduate Jalin Hyatt with the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy.

The Blanchard-Rogers trophy honors South Carolina’s most outstanding college football player (or SC’s Heisman) for the 2022 season. The award is named after Heisman Trophy winners Felix “Doc” Blanchard (McColl,SC/Army/1945) and George Rogers (USC/1980).  The trophy has been used to honor the South Carolina Collegiate Player of the Year since the 2016 season. The collegiate player of the year award has been given out by the SCFHOF annually since the 2013 season.

After steady improvement in the Tennessee program in his first two seasons, Hyatt's junior season saw him take him game up several levels.

He will forever be known for his performance on CBS against Alabama where he recorded six receptions for 207 and a program-record five touchdowns. In 2022, he finished with 67 receptions for 1,267 yards with 15 touchdowns.

He was named First Team All-SEC, a unanimous First Team All-Ameican and the winner of the Biletnikoff Award which goes to the best receiver in college football.

Hyatt is busy getting ready for the NFL Draft but before that, he will be in Greenville to receive the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy.

