Benedict College picked to repeat as SIAC champion

The Tigers are at the top of SIAC preseason poll after a 2022 season which saw them capture their first league championship.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers are expected to record an encore in 2023.

The Tigers are the top team in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference preseason poll based on voting by the league head coaches and sports information directors.

Benedict and Albany State are 1-2 in the poll which means those two programs are expected to face off in the November 11 SIAC Championship game. The upcoming 2023 season will mark the end of divisions in the SIAC with the top two teams meeting in the conference championship game.



The Tigers are coming off a historic 2022 season, highlighted by an undefeated regular season and the first SIAC football title.

Another Columbia-based program in the SIAC, Allen University, was picked to finish 11th in the 13-team conference.





2023 SIAC Football Preseason Rankings



1. Benedict

2. Albany State

3. Tuskegee

4. Fort Valley State

5. Savannah State

6. Lane

7. Edward Waters

8. Miles

9. Central State

10. Clark Atlanta

11. Allen

12. Kentucky State

13. Morehouse

Denulus earns SIAC honor

Benedict College senior defensive end Loobert Denelus was named the SIAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.