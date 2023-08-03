College of Charleston is headed to the NCAA Tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The College of Charleston's dream season marches on.



MVP Ryan Larson sparked a late 12-0 run and finished with a game-high 23 points in a 63-58 victory over UNCW that gave the Cougars their second CAA championship and sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.



Charleston takes a 31-3 record and 10-game winning streak into March Madness and will learn its postseason destination during the NCAA Selection Show on CBS Sunday at 6 p.m. A watch party will be held at TD Arena with details coming later this week.



The Cougars trailed 53-45 with just over six minutes remaining before Larson and the defense took over. Larson's 3-pointer pulled Charleston within one before he tied it with a steal and free throw at the 4:25 mark.



Blocked shots by Ante Brzovic and Jaylon Scott kept it even until another Larson theft and breakaway layup gave the Cougars the lead for good at 55-53 with 3:32 left. Two baskets by Brzovic and a pair of free throws by Reyne Smith sealed the victory.



The Cougars trailed 27-22 late in the first half before Larson and Brzovic combined for 16 points in an 18-4 run that gave them a 40-31 lead five minutes into the second stanza. UNCW then went on a 22-5 run for an eight-point advantage, setting the stage for the Charleston late-game heroics.



After shooting just 34 percent from the field in the first half, the Cougars improved their accuracy to 47.8 percent over the final 20 minutes. Charleston also forced 17 turnovers including 10 steals.