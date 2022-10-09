App State stayed overnight in College Station after win against Texas A&M due to travel woes

The team began posting a series of tweets around 1 a.m. explaining that travel delays kept them in College Station, Texas.

BOONE, N.C. — The Appalachian State Football team was forced to stay in College Station, Texas overnight after their victory over No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Travel delay out of College Station. TBD on our arrival in Boone in the morning. We’ll keep you posted, #AppNation. — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 11, 2022

Fans heard the team again just before 6 a.m. on Sunday when their plane finally took off from College Station heading back to Charlotte. The team said they would be back at Kidd Brewer Stadium around 10 a.m.

And that promise was kept as the team arrived back in Boone just before 11 a.m. to cheering fans.

“It means something to me to beat the No. 6-ranked program," coach Shawn Clark said. “It’s two different programs. We don’t recruit at the same level. We don’t have what they have, but we have a lot of heart and we have the right kind of players in our program."

Next week, Appalachian State takes on the Troy University Trojans in Boone.

