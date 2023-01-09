Three big schools cleared to join ACC

The move further disbands the Pac-12 - now down to just two schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors voted Friday to welcome three new schools to the league.

The University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU), and Stanford University will join the ACC as full members in the summer of 2024, ACC officials said in a newsletter. The decision followed the submission letters from all three schools.

The move by Cal and Stanford further disbands the Pac-12 conference, which is now down to just two schools - Oregon State and Washington State. SMU is coming from the American Athletic Conference.

“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

This makes the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership westward. Starting in August 2024, the league with roots in North Carolina will increase its number of football schools to 17, and 18 in most other sports, with Notre Dame remaining independent in football.

The move came with pushback from league members, with North Carolina's board of trustees arguing against it. Ultimately, the ACC felt the need to expand in order to survive, and it capitalized on Cal and Stanford's desperate situation to get out of the Pac-12. The ACC added the schools at significantly lower shares for the first few years.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz voted against the expansion.

"I respect the outcome of today’s vote and welcome our new members to the ACC. My vote against expansion was informed from feedback I have gathered over the last several weeks from our athletic leadership, coaches, faculty athletic advisors, student-athletes and a variety of other stakeholders who care deeply about our University and the success of our outstanding athletic program," he said.

The move helps ACC financially in the short term, but it likely won't stop Florida State from trying to leave. FSU is pushing for a new revenue distribution model and might leave if they don't get it.

The ACC is now truly a coast-to-coast conference. More than 2,200 student-athletes from the three new schools will join the nearly 10,000 currently in the ACC. Many of those students will have to endure cross-country flights while still balancing their studies.

