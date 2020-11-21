Florida State vs. Clemson football game postponed hours before kickoff

The Atlantic Coast Conference said medical personnel on both teams could not agree to the game happening as planned.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today's scheduled home football game between Florida State University and Clemson University won't happen as planned.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said Saturday morning that both teams' medical personnel could not "mutually agree on moving forward with the game." Still, FSU and Clemson continue to follow health protocols as set by the conference, it continued.

Coronavirus was not explicitly mentioned in the announcement. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was expected to make a return to play following a positive COVID-19 test, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The Florida State Seminoles were set to face off against the Clemson Tigers at noon on ABC. A new time has not yet been announced.

"Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season," head coach Mike Norvell said in a prepared statement. "It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December.

"I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week."

