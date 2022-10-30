x
College

Former NFL player leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP ahead of Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

Chad Ochocinco left a $1,000 tip for his $14.29 meal at the IHOP located on Merchants Center Blvd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former NFL player left a generous tip at a Knoxville IHOP on Saturday ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Kentucky.

Chad Ochocinco left a $1,000 tip for his $14.29 meal at the IHOP located on Merchants Center Blvd.

He was in town to catch the football game with his daughter. 

Ochocino Tweeted, "Proverbs 11:25 (Knox edition)" along with a photo of the receipt. On the receipt, Ochocinco wrote, "It's my first time in the 'ville. Going to the game tonight but I don't know the Rocky Top song," followed by a drawing of a frowning face.

