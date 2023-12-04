Owner of UGA's beloved Bulldog mascots Sonny Seiler passes away

In 1956, Seiler and his wife Cecilia Gunn Seiler began the beloved Uga tradition -- when they brought their English Bulldog to the season-opener.

ATHENS, Ga. — The owner of the University of Georgia's beloved line of Bulldog mascots Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler has passed away, according to a release from UGA.

Seiler died Monday in his hometown of Savannah after a short illness at 90 years old. He was an attorney in Savannah and was well known for being the owner and manager of Georgia's legendary mascot "Uga," a release stated.

In 1956, Seiler and his wife Cecilia Gunn Seiler began the beloved Uga tradition— when they brought their English Bulldog to the season-opener. Since then, Seiler and his family have raised a continuous line of dawgs — with the most recent being "Uga XI."

Georgia's mascot has received many accolades over the decades, including the "Nation's Best College Mascot" by Sports Illustrated, the release said.

“I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Seiler family on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said. “Sonny’s contributions to the University of Georgia as a student and alumnus were innumerable, and his loyalty to his alma mater was unmatched. His legacy will live on forever in the history and traditions of this great institution.”

Seiler was also a "Double Dawg" graduate of UGA and was a partner with the law firm Bouhan Falligant, which he joined in 1960. He was a prominent member of the UGA community— serving on several boards and being honored with the Distinguished American Award given by the UGA Chapter of the National Football Foundation.