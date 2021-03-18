Georgia Tech may be without ACC Player of the Year in first round of tournament

Tech and Loyola are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — If Georgia Tech’s special season is going to continue, it may have to do so without its star player.

Senior forward Moses Wright, the ACC Player of the Year, will reportedly miss Friday’s NCAA Tournament game against Loyola-Chicago. Sports news site “Stadium” first reported the news.

Earlier this week, Tech head coach Josh Pastner said one member of the Tech “travel party” tested positive for COVID-19, but he did not name the person, citing HIPAA regulations.

As of Wednesday night, the school had not confirmed Wright’s absence, nor has it confirmed the positive COVID test is related to Wright. 11Alive Sports reached out to Tech officials Wednesday night, but we have not received confirmation on Wright’s status with the team.