At this point, details of his death are unclear. Arlington police say he was found dead there. Chaney played three seasons at the University of Houston.

HOUSTON — We have new information on the death of former University of Houston basketball player Reggie Chaney. KHOU 11 has learned that he was found dead in North Texas.

According to Arlington police, a man who was identified as the 23-year-old Chaney was found unresponsive in a bedroom at a home at around noon. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Arlington police said they don't know how Chaney died, but at this point, it doesn't appear foul play was involved.

Chaney, a forward, played two seasons for the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to UH, where he played three more seasons and was part of the Cougars' 2021 Final Four run. He played in 104 games for Houston, his last of which was during their most recent NCAA Tournament run.

Chaney was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the American Athletic Conference earlier this year. Back in March, his coach, Kelvin Sampson, talked about the role Chaney played on a team that spent time as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

"I’ve always said, 'Reggie, you’re my security blanket,'" Sampson said. "Some days when it’s hot, I may not need you, but if there’s a little bit of a chill in the air, it’s good to know I’ve got that blanket there."

On Tuesday, Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson released the following statement.

"First in his family to graduate from college.

Reached his dream of signing a professional basketball contract.

He was leaving Monday, Aug. 28th for Greece.

A Son

A Grandson

A Brother

The ultimate teammate

The Identity of our Cougar Basketball Culture

A winner

Thank you, God, for allowing Reggie to come into our lives.

Rest easy Reg. Your legacy will live on forever.

I love you and will miss you dearly."

About a week ago, an agency that represents basketball players reported that Chaney was heading to Greece to play his rookie season for Psychiko B.C.

After news of Chaney's death, condolences started coming in.

