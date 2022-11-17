x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Colorado St. tops South Carolina 85-53 at Charleston Classic

The Gamecocks had seven field goals and 10 turnovers in the half.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLESTON, S.C. — James Moors scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Colorado State beat South Carolina 85-53 in the Charleston Classic. 

Colorado State scored 54 points in the paint - one more than South Carolina’s point total. 

The Gamecocks turned it over 16 times and made 19 field goals. 

RELATED: USC Athletics Hall of Fame enshrines eight new members

Colorado State made nine straight shots in the first half and led 40-19 at halftime as South Carolina went the final five minutes, 20 seconds without scoring. 

RELATED: Senior Night for the Gamecocks is Saturday

The Gamecocks had seven field goals and 10 turnovers in the half. Meechie Johnson made South Carolina’s fourth 3-pointer in the opening four minutes of the second half to cap a 9-0 run to get within 48-34. 

But the Rams stayed hot, making 11 of their first 18 field goals to build a 66-38 lead.

More Videos

In Other News

Peacock & Williamson: NFL show on November 17, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out