The first Gamecock to lead the program in tackles for four consecutive years has been cut by the Indianapolis Colts.

Skai Moore, who started the Colts opening game against the Bengals, appeared in all three games this season and recorded a pair of tackles.

If Moore were to clear waivers, he could be brought back as a member of the Colts' practice squad.

The former Gamecock linebacker also had 14 career interceptions, that ties him with Bo Davis for the most ever.

