From the time the Columbia Fireflies played their first game at Spirit Communications Park, Kevin Fitzgerald has been calling the action the radio and online.

Fitzgerald, who also has made appearances on the SEC Network, has been partnered with Sam Hyman since 2017. The duo is tasked with the responsibility of not only calling the action, but providing those layers of information that intrigues those fans who tune in to hear something besides the score.

Not only do the two broadcasters have those responsibilities in the booth, they also are a part of the marketing team which helps spread the message of Columbia Fireflies baseball.

But once the first pitch is thrown, Fitzgerald and Hyman join thousands of broadcasters across the country in calling the action but doing so as part of their unique style.

