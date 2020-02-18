COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are set to play in Columbia for years to come.

Last week, in an attempt to raise minor league player salaries, Major League Baseball proposed getting rid of 42 of the 160 minor league teams during talks between the league and the National Association of Baseball leagues, who are in charge of all minor league teams in baseball.

That plan has garnered much criticism from minor league teams, fans and players throughout the country.

John Kocsis Jr. , who works the Columbia Fireflies, says the plan is still in the negotiating stage and that the Fireflies are going to be in Columbia for a long time.

“The important thing for Columbia fireflies need to know is that there is absolutely no shot that the Columbia fireflies are going anywhere," Kocsis says. "Segra Park is a state of the art facility and Columbia is a central location for baseball."

The Fireflies are getting ready for season number five at Segra Park.

Tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale on Thursday.

RELATED: Segra Park named "Ballpark of the Decade" by BallPark Digest

RELATED: The Columbia Fireflies reach one million in attendance