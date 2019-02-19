History was made at Columbia International University as the Rams played their first ever intercollegiate home softball game in the history of the young program.

CIU faced the Bruins of Piedmont International University and it was a successful debut for CIU as the Rams defeated the Bruins 6-3 in game one of a doubleheader. CIU won the second game 7-4 to go 2-0 at its new field.

This is the latest step in a growing athletics program. In 2020, baseball will come to CIU with former Lexington County Blowfish head coach Jonathan Johnson at the helm of that program.