Columbia native joins Charlotte Hornets coaching staff

After his 16-year playing career ended in 2001,.Corbin began his coaching career in 2004 with the Utah Jazz, where he was an assistant coach for six and a half seasons before serving as head coach for three and a half. After taking over for the final 28 games of the 2010-11 season, Corbin led the Jazz to back-to-back winning seasons in 2011-12 and 2012-13. He spent the 2014-15 season with the Sacramento Kings, again serving as interim head coach for 28 games, and was with the Phoenix Suns from 2016 to 2018 before joining Clifford in Orlando.