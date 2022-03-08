Columbia native joins Charlotte Hornets coaching staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — He won a state championship at A.C. Flora High School before his college career at DePaul.
A long NBA career as a player and assistant has brought him back to the Carolinas.
Corbin was officially named to the staff of new Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford whom he worked under in Orlando from 2018-2021.
After his 16-year playing career ended in 2001,.Corbin began his coaching career in 2004 with the Utah Jazz, where he was an assistant coach for six and a half seasons before serving as head coach for three and a half. After taking over for the final 28 games of the 2010-11 season, Corbin led the Jazz to back-to-back winning seasons in 2011-12 and 2012-13. He spent the 2014-15 season with the Sacramento Kings, again serving as interim head coach for 28 games, and was with the Phoenix Suns from 2016 to 2018 before joining Clifford in Orlando.
Corbin appeared in 1,065 NBA games during his playing career as well as 81 playoff games. He ended his career with averages of 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.