The headline in the Florence Morning News read:

"Caslen: USC AD asked FSU about how it managed its buyout"

For the second time in less than a week, South Carolina president Bob Caslen went on the record about the Gamecock football program.

Caslen was asked during a visit to the Florence Morning News if he had talked to Florida State officials about how they had managed to come up with the $18 million dollars needed for the buyout of former head football coach Willie Taggart.

According to the article by Scott Chancey of the Florence Morning News, Caslen responded to the question by saying "No, but our AD has. And they’ve got a whole lot more money in their athletic endowment than we do. I know that, for a fact."

Caslen also referred to the Friday statement put out by USC athletics director Ray Tanner supporting Muschamp.

"Listen, for the record, (Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp) is my coach, period. And he’ll remain my coach, just for the record. If you look at the athletic director’s statement, that’s the same that I endorse," Caslen told the Pee Dee-based newspaper.

Last week, Caslen spoke on the record at a visit to The Greenville News. He disputed the tone of the article which quoted him saying "Coach Muschamp is my coach. That's the message. He will be my coach through the end of the season.

"And then, just like any other coach that's out there, whether it's a soccer coach, whether it's the equestrian coach, whatever, they're going to do an end-of-year assessment, the athletic director does. Then, we'll see what’s up.”

Caslen said those were two separate statements which woven together gave the impression that he was only committed to Muschamp through the end of the season. Caslen said he is committed to Muschamp and he backed up Ray Tanner's Friday statement giving Muschamp a vote of confidence.

The University of South Carolina released a statement Monday night from President Bob Caslen regarding the article in the Florence Morning News. In it, Caslen says, "Let me set the record straight: Athletics Director Ray Tanner did not speak with anyone at Florida State University about coaching contracts."

Late Monday night, the Florence Morning News tweeted a statement saying they have reviewed their recording and they stand by their report.