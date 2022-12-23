On the NIL, the transfer portal and early signing periods, Dabo holds court in Clemson

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met the media Wednesday to talk about his latest signees but the news conference veered off onto other topics.

CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney answers questions that are not directly related to the Xs and Os of football, chances are it's going to make news with various national pundits assuming their role as vocal critics.

Those pundits had a lot to say about Dabo's recent comments at Wednesday's national signing day news conference,

Swinney talked about his desire for an earlier signing period that December but those comments did not generate the reaction that was created when he talked about how Clemson is has handled the new world of Name, Image and Likeness.

"We built this program on NIL," Swinney said. "We really did. And it's probably different than what you are thinking, though. We built this program in God's name, image and likeness. That's how I look at it. As things have changed, God has always been the foundation of what I do. We've been dealing with his name, image, and likeness for a long time. As this new era has come forward, God just continues to bless us at Clemson."