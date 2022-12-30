Dabo hopes the bowl system stays intact

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney talks about the relevance of bowl games and how it is important for those games to remain a part of college football.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has referred to the Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee as a playoff game in terms of the top 10 status of both teams.

But Swinney also made a larger point this week when it comes to bowl games in general and their place in the sport. While recognizing the CFB playoff carries the most weight, Swinney says it is important to remember how important the other bowl games are to programs across the country.