Dabo hopes the bowl system stays intact

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney talks about the relevance of bowl games and how it is important for those games to remain a part of college football.
Credit: AP
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, center, jokes around with his players as they stretch, during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Orange Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Clemson will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has referred to the Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee as a playoff game in terms of the top 10 status of both teams.

But Swinney also made a larger point this week when it comes to bowl games in general and their place in the sport. While recognizing the CFB playoff carries the most weight, Swinney says it is important to remember how important the other bowl games are to programs across the country.

Earlier this week, part of Clemson's activities took them to the beach for a day in sunny South Florida. Swinney says that day and other bowl experiences like it are what make the bowl games important because of the memories they create for the athletes - memories that go beyond the final score.

