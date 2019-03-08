Clemson's preseason ritual continued Friday afternoon.

The first practice of the preseason began with a stretching period in the indoor facility with Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back In Town" blaring through the speakers. For the last few years, that song has set the tone for the Tigers when they get together for their first official workout in August.

The Tigers are coming off a season where they were the first team in the modern era to go 15-0. They have also started the year ranked first in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. That means the streak of Clemson's final ranked surpassing their preseason ranking in that coaches poll will end at eight.

But streaks and polls are not on Dabo Swinney's priority list at this point. It's all about getting the 2019 team ready to meet Georgia Tech on August 29 in what will be the earliest opening in the calendar year in program's 124-year history.