Watch lists for college football aren't just for the players.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl have released its watch list for the Dodd Trophy and Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is on the list which includes 23 head coaches and they include familiar names such as Saban and Smart.

The Dodd Trophy is named after the legendary Georgia Tech head coach who always stressed the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

The watch list also takes into consideration each program's graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2019 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR). So those three pillars of the Bobby Dodd Philosophy are covered.

Swinney won the award in 2011 and was a finalist this past season.

Coaches who are in their first year with a team are ineligible.