Dabo Swinney has been an annual contender for the Bobby Dodd Trophy and he is back in contention for the award which he won in 2011.

Swinney is on the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy which not only honors a coach for success on the field but also the way he stresses academics, leadership and integrity - three principles of Bobby Dodd who is in the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach and a player.

A total of 17 head coaches are on the midseason watch list and all the teams represented are currently ranked. Clemson is currently 6-0 and ranked fourth in the Associated Press and the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll.

