Many fans aren't crazy about noon kickoff times because it cuts into the tailgating. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney understands that reasoning, but he doesn't lose a lot of sleep worrying about when his team will kick it off.

"Clemson fans don’t want to hear me say it but I always say 'I don’t care Tell me when to show up',: he said.

"I just don’t care. I just want to play."

Clemson's home game with Louisville next week is set for a noon kickoff and while the Tigers have played their share of early games, Dabo isn't going to get sucked into complaining about the early wake-up calls.

"I know from a fan’s standpoint it’s probably very difficult because it is hard to get into Clemson," Swinney said.

"A lot of people travel a long way and I get all that. But why am I going to worry about something I have zero control over. That is such a waste of my time. I’m trying to get ready for Florida State. I could care less because I have zero control. None. Just like we played 16 straight night road games. 16 in a row. Night road games. Several of them were Game Days. Well, it is what it is. That means we are home at 6 AM. It is what it is. You just go play the game. Get ready to play. Don’t worry about it. There is nothing I can do about it."

The coach said part of changing the culture within the program is related to all the angst about game times.

"That was one of the first things when I got this job," he said.

"'Oh, my God, we don’t play good at this time. We only play good when we wear this uniform. Oh, it’s going to rain today'. Whatever who cares? Let’s play. It’s the same for everybody. As a program, we don’t worry about it. It just don’t matter."

