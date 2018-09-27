Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney provided a little bit more information on how he learned Kelly Bryant was going to transfer.

Bryant was at Tuesday's meetings, but did not attend practice. Swinney says he learned Bryant was leaving through a text message on his phone.

Swinney spent his morning and afternoon discussing Bryant's departure. On the ACC teleconference Wednesday morning, that was the only topic on the table. Swinney also spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice where that same topic was topic number one.

The coach added that walk-on Ben Batson from Dorman will be behind Chase Brice on the depth chart. He also added that Hunter Renfrow, who played quarterback at Socastee High School, will figure into the mix as well.

